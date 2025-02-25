CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Social Science Paper Was Moderate In Difficulty, Says Teacher

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Social Science exam today, February 25, 2025. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.



"The CBSE Social Science paper in Set 1 was well-balanced, with subjective questions being largely direct and straightforward. While objective questions were fair, some required precise conceptual understanding due to closely framed MCQ options. The map-based section focused on a few specific chapters, and the case-based questions aligned well with the CBSE sample paper for 2024-25," said Manisha Pundir, Social Science Subject Coordinator, VidyaGyan School, Sitapur.



Richa Pandey, a student from VidyaGyan Sitapur, shared, “I particularly found the subjective question in Section D on the sustainability of development from Economics quite interesting. We had discussed the same topic in class, and a similar question appeared in our pre-board exam, which made me feel well-prepared and confident.”



Smita Patel added, “A couple of MCQs were tricky since the options were very close, but overall, the paper was simple, with most questions being direct.”



"The Social Science board examination question paper for Class 10 was moderate in difficulty, with a well-organised structure," said Pratibha Shinghal , Social Science Educator (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru. "It covered nearly 90 per cent of the syllabus, and no questions were beyond the prescribed curriculum. The multiple-choice questions were straightforward and easy to answer. The paper did not include high-order thinking or competency-based questions. Students who approached it with focus and a clear understanding of the questions should be able to score above 71 out of 80 without much difficulty," added Ms Shinghal.



The board has put strict security measures in place to avoid any cheating cases in the exam. Students are undergoing checks, while mobile phones and electronic items are strictly prohibited.

