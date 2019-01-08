CBSE To Have Questions From Python Language In Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper

CBSE will have optional sections in class 12 computer science question paper

In a major relief to students who studied Python in class 12th in the 2017-19 session, CBSE has decided to prepare Computer Science question paper on the basis of 2018 pattern. CBSE had directed schools to teach the new syllabus prescribed for Computer Science to class 12 students due to appear for the board exam this year.

CBSE had prescribed the new syllabus for Computer Science for the students of class 12 appearing in board examination in 2019. However, some schools continued teaching of Python language in the academic session 2017-19.

To accommodate such students, CBSE will be administering Computer Science question paper with two sections, on C++ and Python respectively. Student will have the option to attempt any one section. Student will have to mention the section attempting on the title page of the answer book.

CBSE, in March 2018, had issued a notice about revision of course curriculum and discontinuation of certain subjects on offer. In the same circular, CBSE had notified that for the 2018-19 session there would be two courses in Computer Science - Computer Science (new) and Computer Science (Old) but for both the courses, the revised curriculum should be followed. Despite the circular and advisory, some CBSE schools failed to comply and were teaching Python programming language to class 12 students.

The board exam for Computer Science for class 12 students is scheduled on March 28, 2019 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

