CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Final Results Expected By This Date

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 answer key objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key can do so by 11:55 tonight. The link to raise objection is available at the IIMCAT website. After the submission of objections, a panel of experts will evaluate all the objections and share a final answer key. IIM Kozhikode will release the final result after normalisation process.

The provisional answer keys for over 2.58 lakh candidates were released on December 4, 2025. The answer key challenge process began on December 8, 2025. The CAT 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at 339 centers across India.

The CAT 2025 marking system awards +3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect MCQ response. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ (TITA) questions, and no marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

Steps to submit objection

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Select the 'Candidate Login' option

Enter your registered login details

Fill in your personal information if prompted

Click on the 'Objection Form' tab

Select the question number, section, and type of objection

Add comments up to 500 words as needed

Upload supporting documents

Pay the prescribed fee

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

The results are expected to be released on the first week of January 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.