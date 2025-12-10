CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Final Results Expected By This Date

- The CAT 2025 answer key objection window closes on December 10, 2025 at 11:55 PM
- Candidates can raise objections via the link on the official IIMCAT website
- A panel will review objections before releasing the final answer key and results
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 answer key objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the key can do so by 11:55 tonight. The link to raise objection is available at the IIMCAT website. After the submission of objections, a panel of experts will evaluate all the objections and share a final answer key. IIM Kozhikode will release the final result after normalisation process.
The provisional answer keys for over 2.58 lakh candidates were released on December 4, 2025. The answer key challenge process began on December 8, 2025. The CAT 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at 339 centers across India.
The CAT 2025 marking system awards +3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect MCQ response. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ (TITA) questions, and no marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.
Steps to submit objection
- Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in
- Select the 'Candidate Login' option
- Enter your registered login details
- Fill in your personal information if prompted
- Click on the 'Objection Form' tab
- Select the question number, section, and type of objection
- Add comments up to 500 words as needed
- Upload supporting documents
- Pay the prescribed fee
- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.
The results are expected to be released on the first week of January 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.