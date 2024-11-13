CAT 2024 Mock Test Link Released, Check Details

CAT Mock Test 2024: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released the mock test for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The mock tests aim to guide students on the computer-based exam, its features, procedures, and the steps to access the test.

The computer-based Common Admission Test 2024 will be held on November 24, 2024. The test comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Steps To Appear For CAT 2024 Mock Test

Step 1. Click on the Mock Test link available on the CAT 2024 official website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CAT 2024 Mock Test link under the 'Quick Tour of CAT 2024' section

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Click on 'CAT 2024 Mock Test Link'

Step 5. Enter your login credentials

Step 6. Appear for the mock test

The official notification states: "The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years' Common Admission Test (CAT) papers to familiarise candidates with the types of questions typically asked in CAT (MCQs/Non-MCQs) and the exam interface. The Mock Test is designed for a total duration of 120 minutes for non-PwD candidates (40 minutes per section), based on the pattern followed in the previous year."

A total of 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

Last year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh appearing. In 2023, MBA entrance exam registrations increased significantly, with CAT registrations rising by 30%, SNAP by 25%, and MAT by 18% compared to 2022.