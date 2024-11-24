CAT 2024: Exam In 3 Sessions On Sunday, Check Important Guidelines

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 in three shifts on Sunday, November 24. Candidates appearing for the exam must report to the centre at the time specified on their admit card.

The exam schedule is as follows:

Shift 1: 8.30am to 10.30am

Shift 2: 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Shift 3: 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Exam-Day Requirements:

Candidates must carry the following to the exam centre:

A printed copy of the CAT 2024 admit card.

A valid, original ID proof.

CAT 2024 Timeline:

The exam will be conducted on November 24, 2024. Results are expected to be announced in late December or early January.

Preparation Advice:

In the final days before the exam, candidates should focus on refining their test-taking strategies. These strategies should align with individual strengths and weaknesses, as copying others' strategies may not yield optimal results.

Eligibility After Clearing CAT:

Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

CAT 2024 Marking Scheme:

For Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs):

Correct answers: +3 marks

Incorrect answers: -1 mark

Unattempted questions: No marks

For Non-MCQ Questions:

Correct answers: +3 marks

Incorrect or unattempted answers: No marks

Utilisation Of CAT scores:

Candidates with valid CAT 2024 scores can apply for postgraduate programmes at IIMs and other participating institutions.

CAT 2024: Key Guidelines

Carry the original ID proof and a printed CAT 2024 admit card.

Attach a recent photograph to the admit card (matching the one submitted with the application).

Submit the admit card in the designated drop box after the exam.

A pen and scribble pad will be provided at the exam centre; both must be returned after the test.

Only the mouse is allowed to navigate the online exam. Using the keyboard will result in the system being locked.

Prohibited Items:

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, personal stationery, wallets, and sunglasses are not permitted inside the exam hall.

Non-Disclosure Agreement:

Candidates must sign a non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits sharing, reproducing, or transmitting any exam-related information in any form.