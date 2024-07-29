CAT 2024: All You Need To Know About This Year's Changes

CAT 2024: The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is scheduled to begin on August 1, with the application submission deadline set for September 23. The admit card will be available from November 5, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, to be held across 170 test cities. Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website, The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is scheduled to begin on August 1, with the application submission deadline set for September 23. The admit card will be available from November 5, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, to be held across 170 test cities. Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website, iimcat.ac.in . This year, IIM Calcutta will administer the exam.

Individuals who hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% aggregate marks (or 45% for those in reserved categories) are eligible to apply for the exam.

Changes in CAT This Year

According to the official announcement, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200). Additionally, the number of cities where the CAT exam will be conducted has increased from 167 to 170. While candidates could select up to six cities last year, this year they can choose only five.

The CAT exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

For those pursuing an MBA, there are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

CAT 2024: List of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)