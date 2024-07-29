Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

CAT 2024: All You Need To Know About This Year's Changes

CAT 2024: The admit card for the exam will be available on November 5, and the exam will take place on November 24 across 170 test cities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
CAT 2024: All You Need To Know About This Year's Changes
CAT 2024: The exam results will be announced in the second week of January 2025.
CAT 2024: The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is scheduled to begin on August 1, with the application submission deadline set for September 23. The admit card will be available from November 5, and the exam is scheduled for November 24, to be held across 170 test cities. Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This year, IIM Calcutta will administer the exam.

Individuals who hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% aggregate marks (or 45% for those in reserved categories) are eligible to apply for the exam.

Changes in CAT This Year

According to the official announcement, the examination fee has been revised to Rs 2,500 for general category candidates (up from Rs 2,400) and Rs 1,250 for reserved category candidates (up from Rs 1,200). Additionally, the number of cities where the CAT exam will be conducted has increased from 167 to 170. While candidates could select up to six cities last year, this year they can choose only five.

The CAT exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

For those pursuing an MBA, there are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai. 

CAT 2024: List of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

  • Ahmedabad
  • Amritsar
  • Bangalore
  • Bodh Gaya
  • Calcutta
  • Indore
  • Jammu
  • Kashipur
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Rohtak
  • Sambalpur
  • Shillong
  • Sirmaur
  • Tiruchirappalli
  • Udaipur
  • Visakhapatnam
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CAT 2024, Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, Common Admission Test (CAT)
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Rowland Fellowships 2025: Check Eligibility, Last Date
CAT 2024: All You Need To Know About This Year's Changes
JIPMAT Result 2024 Out, Here's Steps to Download
Next Article
JIPMAT Result 2024 Out, Here's Steps to Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;