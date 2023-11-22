CAT 2023: Tips For Repeat Test Takers To Excel In MBA Exam

CAT 2023 results are likely to be announced by the second week of January, 2024.

As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 approaches in just three days, the significance of a unique and effective preparation strategy becomes paramount for aspirants aiming for a good CAT percentile. With 3.3 lakh participants, a majority are repeat test-takers, requiring a distinctive approach compared to first-time candidates. Success in CAT 2023 hinges on consistency and avoiding past mistakes.

The CAT 2023, scheduled for November 26 across 155 cities, will be conducted in a computer-based format with three sessions. The first session is set from 8.30am to 10.30am, the second from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and the third from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Similar to the last year, the CAT 2023 exam will consist of 66 questions, encompassing both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs. The questions will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The VARC section assesses candidates' language skills, comprehension abilities, and effective communication skills.



CAT 2023: Essential tips for repeaters

Complete revision

In the crucial days leading up to the CAT exam, repeaters must prioritise thorough revision. Utilise the best CAT revision materials and notes, and revisit high-weightage topics from the formula book or CAT crash course study materials. Focus solely on topics previously studied, steering clear of introducing new ones in the last 2-3 days.

Assess performance

A significant advantage for CAT repeaters lies in their familiarity with the exam. Prioritise sections where you possess a strong command, emphasising accuracy over quantity. Aim for the highest percentage accuracy in Quant and Data Interpretation and accuracy in Verbal Ability. Learn from past attempts, focusing on enhancing performance in every section.

Strategic approach for CAT exam day

Repeating candidates have the option to try a new tactic or stick with their tried-and-true method. By taking CAT mock exams during the designated time slots listed on the CAT admit card, you can simulate exam conditions. Use various tactics during practice exams, evaluate the results, pinpoint your strengths and shortcomings, and adjust your strategy accordingly. Developing a successful CAT exam strategy is largely dependent on trial and error.

Learn from past mistakes

Give each CAT exam section your whole attention to improve; do not concentrate only on your weakest areas. Recognise the absence of section-switching options during the CAT exam, emphasising a comprehensive revision of the syllabus. Make sure your preparation is comprehensive and covers every area by taking lessons from previous mistakes.