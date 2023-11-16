CAT 2023: Number Of Women Opting For MBA Have Increased From 15% Twenty Years Ago To 30% Now

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are India's premier national institutes that provide quality management education and research. Admission to these institutes is based on Common Admission Test (CAT) that is scheduled for November 26 this year.

The institutes have over the years produced leading professionals and managers that are working in reputed economies across the world. Over the years, there has been a gradual increase in the number of female students in these institutes.

Professor Abhradeep Maiti, chairperson, Admission, IIM Kashipur, told NDTV that the number of female students in the institute has increased from 29 in 2019-21 to 180 in 2023-25 session. The number of the female students were 79 in 2020-22, 94 in 2021-23, 149 in 2022-24 and 180 in 2023-25, he added, giving an year-wise break-up of the numbers.

Explaining the reasons that led to the increase in the female ratio at the institute, the professor said, "IIM Kashipur believes in gender equality and in order to encourage future female leaders, we created 15 supernumerary seats, where seats are reserved for female candidates. This led to an increase in female numbers."

IIM Kashipur has been proactive in developing and nurturing future female leaders, the professor added. "Special care is taken to ensure that individual interests and potential skills are identified and are helped to grow. Our tradition of encouraging female leadership has led to the growth of female students in our respective programmes over the years. We encourage the entry of female students through special consideration during the admission process in the form of gender diversity points."