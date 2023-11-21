CAT 2023: How The Top IIM Is Creating Competent Professional Managers

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), which was ranked as the top management institute in the country as per the NIRF Ranking 2023, offers two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

The main objective of the management programme at IIM Ahmedabad is to develop young men and women into competent professional managers who are capable of working in any organised sector.

The following are the salient features of the MBA programme at IIM Ahmedabad:

Case Study Pedagogy

The institute offers an engaging pedagogy which requires the participants' active involvement in the learning process. IIM Ahmedabad has gained global recognition over the last few decades for offering the case method learning to the students. The method gives an opportunity to play the roles of decision makers, analysts, consultants and competitors of several corporations within the confines of their classrooms. IIM Ahmedabad adapted the case method of learning from Harvard Law and Business Schools.

Research

Research

The institute recognises research as the foremost academic practice in the institute. The members of the institute undertake research in cutting-edge interdisciplinary topics. The institute has made increased contributions to globally respected outlets such as Management Science, Academy of Management Journal, Production and Operations Management, Strategic Management Journal, American Economic Review, Journal of Marketing, MIS Quarterly, Journal of International Business Studies, Information Systems Research, and many more.

Global Exposure

The institute has established partnerships with leading management schools from Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region. Every year, the institute selects around 150 students from the second year class to spend one academic term abroad at a partner institute. Similarly, IIMA also accepts about 90 students from its partners for the same period.