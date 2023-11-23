CAT 2023: Check Exam Centres And Slot Timings For Common Admission Test

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 26, 2023. The computer-based test will be held in three sessions which will evaluate students based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

The exam will be conducted as CBT mode in three slots- morning, afternoon and evening. Candidates are required to reach the exam venue at least 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

The first slot will be held between 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The last entry to the examination centre for the first slot will be permitted by 8:15 am.

The second slot will be conducted between 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The last entry to the second slot will be permitted by 12:15 pm.

The third slot will be conducted between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The last entry to the third slot will be permitted by 4:15 pm.

The exam will be conducted in centres across 155 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose six optional cities. The authorities organising the exam will try to ensure that that the candidate gets one of the preferred options. In case of high demand in a particular region, CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to the any of the preferred options. The candidate will not be able to make any changes to the centre once allotted.

In order to guide the students about the computer based exam, the institute has released the Mock Tests for CAT that will include the features, procedures and the steps to access the test.