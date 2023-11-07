CAT 2023 Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

Common Admission Test

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 today i.e November 7, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the MBA entrance exam can visit the official website of IIM CAT to download their admit cards. The exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

The exam is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management. The question paper for CAT comprises of three sections, namely Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Over the years, the format of CAT has undergone significant changes. One of these has been the shift from traditional Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to the TITA (Type In The Answer) questions. The new change requires the students to develop a deep understanding of the subject matter rather than relying on rote learning. The new format aims to assess a candidate's comprehensive knowledge and problem-solving skills.

The CAT was earlier conducted in a pen and-paper mode. The mode of examination has now been changed to computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first exam in the computer-based exam was held in 2009. The 2023 CAT will also be held in the CBT mode of 120 minutes.

A total of 1,164 colleges will be offering admission to MBA programmes based on CAT scores, comprising 1,026 private colleges and 138 government colleges.

Steps to download the CAT 2023 admit card:

Step 1- Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the 'login' button on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your CAT application number and password.

Step 4- Click on the 'admit card' section.

Step 5- Click on the 'download' button.