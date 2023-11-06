CAT 2023 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Exam Pattern Details

CAT Admit Card 2023: Registered candidates can obtain their hall tickets at iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, is set to release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) on November 7. The examination will be held on November 26 in 155 cities. Those who have registered for the MBA entrance exam must obtain their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The examination will be conducted in three shifts — the morning shift, which is from 8.30am to 10.30am, the middle shift, scheduled from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and the third shift, which will be held from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. A total of 1,164 colleges will be offering admission to MBA programmes based on CAT scores, comprising 1,026 private colleges and 138 government colleges.

Also Read | CAT 2023: List Of Top Packages Offered To IIM Students

This year has seen a record-breaking number of aspirants, with approximately 3.3 lakh individuals registering for the CAT exam in 2023, marking a substantial increase of 75,000 compared to the previous year's registration numbers.

Also Read | CAT 2023: Check Paper Pattern And Preparation Strategy For The Common Admission Test

To obtain their admit cards, candidates will need to enter their user ID and password on the CAT admit card download link.

The CAT admit card for 2023 will contain crucial information, including examination centres, timing, assigned shifts, and guidelines for the exam day.

For reference, the CAT syllabus and exam pattern are detailed as follows:

Sections:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20 questions

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 22 questions

Total: 66 questions

Allotted time:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 40 minutes

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning: 40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 40 minutes

Allotted time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) students:



The designated time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates in all sections is 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

Total allotted time: 120 minutes for most candidates and 160 minutes for PwD students.

CAT 2023 score

The CAT 2023 scorecards for candidates will be available on the official website, and candidates may receive individual notifications via SMS. It's expected that the CAT results will be announced by the second week of January 2024. The CAT 2023 score will remain valid until December 31, 2024, and can be accessed on the website during that period. Afterwards, no inquiries regarding the issuance of CAT 2023 scorecards will be addressed.

Admission process



Each IIM has the autonomy to set its own eligibility criteria, which may include academic cut-offs and their respective weights, and they follow diverse selection procedures. Performance in the CAT 2023 exam is a crucial factor in the selection process. Additionally, IIMs may take into account the candidates' past academic achievements, relevant work experience, and other similar factors when shortlisting candidates at different stages of the selection process.

To find more details, check the admission policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.