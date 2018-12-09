CAT Answer Key, Objection Form Released

CAT 2018 Answer Key Released

Answer keys and objection form has been released for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018. Candidates who took the exam on November 25 can download the question paper PDF along with the answer keys. Facility has also been provided for raising objections to the answer keys, which candidates can do through their respective logins. Candidates can submit the objections till December 10. Every official update related to the exam will be announced by the exam organisor, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, at iimcat.ac.in.

Country's top-notch entrance exam for admission to Master of Business Administration was organised at 147 cities this year.

The exam known for its rigorous selection process—computer based test, personal interview, group discussions, written test-- is reportedly taken by 2 lakh candidates, annually.

The results are expected in January 2019. The scores are valid for a year. The score cards will also be available on the website for a year from the date of publication of the result.

Top MBA colleges like non-IIM institutes such as MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, JBIMS Mumbai, FMS Delhi also consider CAT scores for enrolment.

This year, JNU will also consider the CAT scores for the newly introduced MBA programme. Incidentally, JNU entrance exam scheduled for December, has been postponed till May 2019. National Testing Agency will conduct the exam.

