CAT 2018 Admit Card To Be Released Today @ Iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2018 admit card will be released today on the official website for CAT exam.

Education | | Updated: October 24, 2018 12:14 IST
New Delhi: 

CAT 2018 admit card will be released today on the official website for CAT exam. The admit card will be released at 1:00 pm and will be available for download till the exam date. CAT 2018 exam has been scheduled for November 25, 2018.  CAT exam will be a computer-based test which will be of 3 hours duration and comprise 100 questions. 

CAT 2018 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the link for Admit card download. 

Step three: Enter your login credentials created at the time of registration. 

Step four: Download and take a printout of your admit card. 

Do check your admit card to see if all the details are mentioned correctly. 

CAT is a pre-requisite for admission to post-graduate management programmes offered at IIMs. However, CAT is not the only selection process involved. 

All the IIMs shortlist candidates on the basis of their scores in CAT and a couple of other criteria which may include academic qualification, ECA activities, work experience etc. The shortlisted candidates are then called for further rounds of selection which may include a Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). 

