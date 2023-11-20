Cambridge University Seeks Applications For PhD Scholarship Worth Rs 19 Lakh

Cambridge University PhD Scholarship: Interested candidates can submit their applications till Dec 5.

The School of Arts and Humanities at the University of Cambridge is currently accepting applications for a PhD scholarship funded by the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership. The scholarship is available for the academic year starting in October 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/ by December 5.



The scholarship will be based in the Theoretical and Applied Linguistics Section of the Faculty of Modern and Medieval Language and Linguistics. Professor Ianthi Tsimpli of the University of Cambridge, along with Amy Lightfoot, a co-supervisor from the British Council UK, and Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti of the British Council, India, will oversee the successful applicant's work on a collaborative project.

The selected doctoral candidate will conduct innovative research aimed at filling a significant gap in acknowledging and mitigating the stigma associated with the use of multiple languages in classrooms within linguistically diverse societies in the Global South.

An annual maintenance grant of Rs 19,17,200 (18,622 pounds stipend + 550 pounds CDA allowance at current rates) will be provided by the Doctoral Training Partnership to cover living expenses and home fee tuition at the university level. Additionally, specific funds will be allocated for field research conducted by the British Council in India. The University will utilise internal co-funding to cover the discrepancy in fees between home and foreign rates for candidates from other countries.

While applying for the studentship, candidates are advised to clearly express their interest in the project titled "Multilingual teaching, learning, and assessment of English in India's primary schools."

Those seeking financial support should thoroughly complete the AHRC section under "Funding" and include the OOC DTP Application Form as an additional document when submitting the application via the portal.