Calcutta, Pune, AMU Varsities Top Theses Contributors To Shodhganga Portal

Calcutta University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have become largest contributors of theses to the Shodhganga portal of Inflibnet Centre which is running under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Shodhganga portal displays the achievement of the competing universities with a detailed index of number of theses contributed by several departments of study.

University of Calcutta has contributed 11,914 theses followed by 9,837 of Pune University and AMU's 8,047.

Other top ranked varsities include V. B. S. Purvanchal University (8040), Anna University (8,000), Panjab University (7,323), University of Madras (6276), Bharathidasan University (5,639), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (5,156) and Gauhati University (5143).

AMU's Department of Chemistry stands out at number one position with 951 contributions while Departments of Zoology and Botany are holding second and third position respectively with 465 and 457 contributions, said a statement from the varsity.

Dr Amjad Ali, University Librarian, Maulana Azad Library said that AMU holds 3rd position among Indian universities as it has published 8047 theses on Shodhganga portal. The new figure is two times higher than it was in 2018 when the University was ranked the fifth.

AMU has also been the largest contributor to the National Digital Library of India, the statement said.

AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has congratulated the faculty members and research scholars for their valuable contributions to the national depository of theses which makes AMU a proud achiever among intuitions of higher studies.

Urging faculty members and researchers to contribute quality research papers and theses in large numbers to the national reservoir of knowledge, Prof Mansoor said the University will succeed in garnering a better position in national and international rankings on this basis.

