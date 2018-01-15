Centre, State Governments To Identify Out Of School Children: CABE Meeting The 65th Meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held today under the Chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Centre, State Governments To Identify Out Of School Children: CABE Meeting New Delhi: The 65th Meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held today under the Chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar here. While speaking at the meeting, the HRD minister said that the Centre and state governments have resolved to identify the number of children out of school in the country.



"The Centre and state governments have resolved to launch 'Operation Digital Board' and also initiate a scheme to identify out of school children from September, 2018," he told reporters.



Mr Javadekar emphasised that education is a national agenda which empowers the individual, family, society and the nation.



The minister highlighted some recent steps such as codification of learning outcomes, national academic depository, digital initiatives that strength education, training of 15 lakh untrained teachers, re-introduction of class X board examinations, and the status of no detention policy. He endorsed that the States requirements of additional funds is well justified.



The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, who also attended the meeting suggested the introduction of career counselling from 9th class and synergizing with WCD Ministry for effective implementation of Pre-School Education with anganwadis.



She suggested employing women drivers and helpers in School bus, sensitize young students about good and bad touch by showing Komal film in all schools.



A brief presentation for Improving the Quality and Accountability in School Education, Status Reports of four CABE Sub-Committees- 'Assessment and Implementation of CCE' ; 'Extension of the Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to Pre-School Education and Secondary Education'; 'Issues and Impediments to Mainstream Out of School Children and Measures to bring them into the fold of Education System' and "Issues of Girls' Education" as well as on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Swachh Vidyalaya, Digital Initiatives in School Education & Literacy and Physical Education was made to highlight some of the reforms in the education sector.



In the CABE meeting, it was generally recognised that States have been doing excellent work at the ground levels for promoting inclusive education and digital initiatives which were appreciated. In particular, some steps such as opening residential schools , setting up girls colleges, smart classrooms, strengthening Mid Day Meal scheme, teacher training, use of CSR funds, aptitude tests along with Class 10 results, adolescent health programme training for teachers to prevent sexual offences on children and ensure safety, soft skills training for students and teacher training portal 'Guru Chetna'.



Education Ministers of 20 States, representatives of 28 States and Union Territories, Members of CABE, heads of autonomous organisations, Vice Chancellors of Universities, and K.K. Sharma, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Member Secretary, CABE and Anil Swarup Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy were present in the meeting along with senior officials of the Central and State Governments.



Following resolutions were adopted at the meeting:



1. It would be our endeavour to launch 'Operation Digital Board' in all schools in five years. This will be undertaken jointly by Centre, State, CSR, and community. This will improve the quality of education. Students will be empowered with 360 degree information with interesting learning experience and teacher accountability will also increase.



2. We are committed to ensure Quality, Equity, Accessibility, Accountability and Affordability in education by pro-active action and plan.



3. We are commited to promote Swacch Bharat, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Padhe Bharat, Sugamya Bharat and physical education.



4. We resolve to promote human value education, life skill education, experiential learning to bring out good human beings out of the education system.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



The 65th Meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) was held today under the Chairmanship of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar here. While speaking at the meeting, the HRD minister said that the Centre and state governments have resolved to identify the number of children out of school in the country."The Centre and state governments have resolved to launch 'Operation Digital Board' and also initiate a scheme to identify out of school children from September, 2018," he told reporters.Mr Javadekar emphasised that education is a national agenda which empowers the individual, family, society and the nation.The minister highlighted some recent steps such as codification of learning outcomes, national academic depository, digital initiatives that strength education, training of 15 lakh untrained teachers, re-introduction of class X board examinations, and the status of no detention policy. He endorsed that the States requirements of additional funds is well justified.The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, who also attended the meeting suggested the introduction of career counselling from 9th class and synergizing with WCD Ministry for effective implementation of Pre-School Education with anganwadis.She suggested employing women drivers and helpers in School bus, sensitize young students about good and bad touch by showing Komal film in all schools.A brief presentation for Improving the Quality and Accountability in School Education, Status Reports of four CABE Sub-Committees- 'Assessment and Implementation of CCE' ; 'Extension of the Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to Pre-School Education and Secondary Education'; 'Issues and Impediments to Mainstream Out of School Children and Measures to bring them into the fold of Education System' and "Issues of Girls' Education" as well as on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Swachh Vidyalaya, Digital Initiatives in School Education & Literacy and Physical Education was made to highlight some of the reforms in the education sector.In the CABE meeting, it was generally recognised that States have been doing excellent work at the ground levels for promoting inclusive education and digital initiatives which were appreciated. In particular, some steps such as opening residential schools , setting up girls colleges, smart classrooms, strengthening Mid Day Meal scheme, teacher training, use of CSR funds, aptitude tests along with Class 10 results, adolescent health programme training for teachers to prevent sexual offences on children and ensure safety, soft skills training for students and teacher training portal 'Guru Chetna'.Education Ministers of 20 States, representatives of 28 States and Union Territories, Members of CABE, heads of autonomous organisations, Vice Chancellors of Universities, and K.K. Sharma, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Member Secretary, CABE and Anil Swarup Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy were present in the meeting along with senior officials of the Central and State Governments.Following resolutions were adopted at the meeting:1. It would be our endeavour to launch 'Operation Digital Board' in all schools in five years. This will be undertaken jointly by Centre, State, CSR, and community. This will improve the quality of education. Students will be empowered with 360 degree information with interesting learning experience and teacher accountability will also increase.2. We are committed to ensure Quality, Equity, Accessibility, Accountability and Affordability in education by pro-active action and plan.3. We are commited to promote Swacch Bharat, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Padhe Bharat, Sugamya Bharat and physical education.4. We resolve to promote human value education, life skill education, experiential learning to bring out good human beings out of the education system. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News