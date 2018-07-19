ICAI To Announce CA, CPT Result Tomorrow On Icaiexam.icai.org, Caresults.icai.org

ICAI To Announce CA, CPT Result Tomorrow On Icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result for CA Final exam, CA Foundation and CPT exam which was held in May/June 2018 tomorrow. The result will be released on the official website and will be sent through email to students who have registered for the service beforehand. The Institute will also release the All India Merit List up to the 50th rank for Final and Foundation examinees only.

The result will be released on the following three websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

The result will be available at 6:00 pm, as per certain sources in the media.

To get your result on email follow the steps given below to register your email id.

Step one: Go to ICAI Exam wesbite: icaiexam.icai.org.

Step two: Click on the login tab and login using your credentials.

Step three: Once you have logged in, click on the link for email registration.

Step four: Complete the process.

It is suggested that before applying for result on email request, candidate should verify their email id used for login, if not already verified.

