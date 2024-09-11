CA November 2024 Exam: ICAI Re-Opens Application Forms For Chartered Accountants Exams Today

The International Taxation- Assessment Test is scheduled for November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held from November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.
All papers of International Taxation - Assessment Test are of four hours duration. However, all other examinations are of three hours duration.
CA November 2024 Exam: Steps To Register
- Go to the ICAI CA official website, icai.org
- Click on "Apply for International Taxation - November 2024" or "Apply for Insurance and Risk Management - November 2024"
- Click on the fresh registration link and enter the required details
- Fill out the personal and academic details
- Upload all necessary documents
- Submit the registration fee
- Click on the final submission link
Due to the Institute's decision to conduct Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams three times a year (instead of the previous twice a year), the application window for the September 2024 CA Intermediate and Foundation exams has been shortened from 28 days to 17 days. This adjustment accommodates the new exam schedule and ensures adherence to timelines for various exam processes, such as finalizing centers, evaluating answer scripts, and declaring results.