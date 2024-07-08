CA Inter September 2024 Exam: Registration Underway, Check Key Details

CA Inter September 2024: Registration for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate exam began on July 7. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, icai.org. The deadline for application submission without late fees is July 20. The exams are scheduled to take place from September 12 to 23.

ICAI CA Inter September 2024 Form: Here's How to Fill Out

Go to the official website, eservices.icai.org

Sign in using your username and password

Complete the application form and make the required fee payment online

Upload necessary documents, including a photo and signature

Save and download the completed form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

To meet the eligibility criteria, candidates must be registered in the foundation course on or before May 1, 2024, or converted from CPT to Foundation at the time of form submission. Additionally, candidates should have completed the Class 12 board exam, and their Class 12 admit card or mark sheet must be uploaded to SSP.

Key Dates:

Registration Starts: July 7

Last date for form submission without late fee: July 20 (till 11.59pm)

Last date for form submission with late fee: July 23 (till 11.59pm)

Application correction window opens: July 24 (from 10am)

Application correction window Closes: July 26 (till 11.59pm)

Exam Fees:

For Indian Candidates:

Single Group/Unit (except Unit 2): Exam fee Rs 1,500; late fee Rs 600

Both Groups/Unit 2: Exam fee Rs 2,700; late fee Rs 600

For Nepal and Bhutan candidates:

Single Group/Unit (except Unit 2): Exam fee Rs 2,200; late fee Rs 600

Both Groups/Unit 2: Exam fee Rs 3,400; late fee Rs 600

For candidates in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Kuwait: