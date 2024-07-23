Budget 2024 Will Address Critical Need For Skill Development And Job Creation: Experts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 today setting forth an allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the Education sector. Announcing the Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.

As per experts, the budget this year is focused on skilling the youth and generating more employment opportunities for them. Here is how some experts have reacted to Budget 2024.

"The Union Budget 2024 has a significant allocation toward education and skill development. The Rs 1.48 lakh crore investment in the education sector is a testament to the government's commitment to nurturing the future of our nation. With jobs being one of the nine priorities for this budget, this elevated budgetary allocation will enable students to pursue their desired careers," says Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder and MD, Athena Education

"We believe this budget will empower millions of students through the development of new educational initiatives, enhanced programs, and much-needed resources to schools and institutions across the country," adds Mr Subramaniam.

The Union Budget 2024's focus on youth and employment, with a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation, is a commendable step towards addressing the critical need for skill development and job creation, says Vedant Hamirwasia, director, ODA Class. "This investment will play a crucial role in equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the modern workforce.

"The emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and infrastructure development aligns with our mission to create a holistic learning environment that prepares students for the challenges of the future. We are particularly encouraged by the government's commitment to promoting natural farming and improving rural infrastructure, which will have a positive impact on the communities we serve. By integrating these elements into our curriculum, we aim to foster a generation of environmentally conscious and socially responsible individuals," adds Mr Hamirwasia.