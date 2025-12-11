BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025 Released Today For Over 11,000 Positions

Bihar Technical Service Commission Staff Nurse Result Expected Soon
- Bihar Technical Service Commission will release staff nurse recruitment results on December 11
- A total of 11,389 staff nurse vacancies are available in the Bihar health department
- The Computer-Based Test was conducted from July 30 to August 3, 2025
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is expected to release the staff nurse recruitment result on December 11. Candidates can visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in to download the result.
The BTSC is set to hire a total of 11,389 staff nurses (Grade Pay Rs 4,600, Pay Level 7 as per Bihar Pay Matrix) in the health department. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held between July 30 to August 3, 2025.
The BTSC will announce the results on its official website only and candidates who appeared in the test can check the pass and fail status once it goes live. Qualified candidates will proceed to document verification and final merit list preparation.
Minimum qualification marks category-wise:
- General 40 per cent
- Other Backward Class: 36.5 per cent
- Extreme Backward Class: 34 percent
- Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Women and People with benchmark disability: 32 per cent
How to View and Download the 2025 BTSC Staff Nurse Results
- Visit the official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
- Candidates should select "Results" or "Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025" on the homepage.
- Click the "BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2025" link.
- Candidates should use their registered mobile number and password to log in in the following stage.
- The screen will display the scorecard and the qualifying status (passed/not passed).
- Download it and store it for later use.