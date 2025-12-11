BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2025 Released Today For Over 11,000 Positions

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is expected to release the staff nurse recruitment result on December 11. Candidates can visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in to download the result.

The BTSC is set to hire a total of 11,389 staff nurses (Grade Pay Rs 4,600, Pay Level 7 as per Bihar Pay Matrix) in the health department. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held between July 30 to August 3, 2025.

The BTSC will announce the results on its official website only and candidates who appeared in the test can check the pass and fail status once it goes live. Qualified candidates will proceed to document verification and final merit list preparation.

Minimum qualification marks category-wise:

General 40 per cent

Other Backward Class: 36.5 per cent

Extreme Backward Class: 34 percent

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Women and People with benchmark disability: 32 per cent

How to View and Download the 2025 BTSC Staff Nurse Results