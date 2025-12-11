NDA And Naval Academy 2026 Vacancy Open For 394 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) (I) 2026. The application window will close on December 30 at 6 pm and candidates can visit upsconline.nic.in to apply for the posts.

The commission said the online application (l) portal of UPSC for registration and filling up of the application form online has four cards/modules, three of which, namely, Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications and can be filled anytime by the candidate while the fourth card/module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination.

Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission. The URN will be used for future communication.

Download the official notification PDF here

There are a total of 394 vacancies. For NDA in Army services, there are 198 for male and 10 for female; for Navy, 37 male vacancies and 5 female; for Air Force, 92 in flying, including 2 for female, and 18 for ground duties (tech), including 2 for female, and for ground duties (non-tech), 10, including 2 for female. In NA there are 21 for male and 3 for female.

Only unmarried male and female candidates born not earlier than July 1, 2007, and not later than July 1, 2010, are eligible to apply for the examination. For details on the eligibility criteria for each post, candidates are advised to visit the official notification.

Application fee:

GEN, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 100; SC, ST, female candidates, and wards of JCO, NCO, and OR are not required to pay. Online payment is required for fees.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Open NDA&NA 1 2026 link

3. Register using required details

4. Fill out the online application form and upload documents

5. Pay the fee (if required) and download the form for future reference.