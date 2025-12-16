BSSC Increases Vacancies And Application Deadline For 2nd Level Recruitment 2025, Check Revised Details

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) said that the number of vacancies for 2nd Inter Level Recruitment 2025 has been increased by 1,317 and the deadline for the application window has also been extended till January 15.

Earlier the Commission announced vacancies for 23,175 posts but now it has been extended to 24,492. Of which 10,753 are for Unreserved, 3,407 for Scheduled Caste, 231 for Scheduled Tribe, 4,185 for Extremely Backward Class, 2,678 for Backward Classes, 811 for women of Backward Class and 2,427 for Economically Weaker Section. 7,816 are reserved for women under the 35 per cent horizontal reservation rule.

Direct link to apply online

Eligibility Criteria:

Class 12th (Intermediate) from recognised university

Typing skills on a computer

The selection process includes preliminary examination and main examination. The passing percentage for General is 40 per cent, 36.5 per cent for Backward Class, 34 per cent for Most Backward Class and 32 per cent for SC/ST categories.

Candidates can visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in to apply for the application. The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.