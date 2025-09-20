Bihar STET 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply, Deadline, Eligibility

BSEB STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 in September. Candidates who were waiting for the process to begin can now apply through the official portal, bsebstet.org. Applications can also be submitted at secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com. The last date to submit the application form is September 27.



Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The STET 2025 will have two papers - Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).

For Secondary level posts, applicants must hold a B.Ed. along with a graduate or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with BA-B.Ed. or BSc-B.Ed. degrees are also eligible.

For Senior Secondary (Higher Secondary) posts, a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks, along with a B.Ed., is required.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit is 37 years for general candidates.

Women, Backward Classes (BC), and Most Backward Classes (MBC) get 3 years of relaxation.

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates get 5 years of relaxation.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD/Divyang) are eligible for 10 years of relaxation.

Bihar STET 2025: Application Fee

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has fixed different application charges for candidates based on their category:

General/EWS/BC: Rs 960 for a single paper (Paper 1 or 2) and Rs 1,440 for both papers.

SC/ST: Rs 760 for one paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

The payment can be made digitally through debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI.

Bihar STET 2025: Documents To Upload

Applicants must upload scanned, self-attested copies of the following certificates while filling out the form:

Matriculation (Class 10) certificate and marksheet for date of birth verification

Intermediate (Class 12) certificate and marksheet

Bachelor's degree certificate and marksheet

Postgraduate certificate and marksheet (if applicable)

BEd certificate and marksheet

Additional qualification certificates, if any

Proof of residence issued by the competent authority

Valid caste certificate (for SC/ST candidates)

Disability certificate (for PwD applicants), issued by a recognised authority

Bihar STET 2025: Application Process

The application process includes three stages:

Registration - Candidates need to register on the official website by entering details like name, mobile number, and email ID. An OTP will be sent to generate a user ID and password.

Form Filling - After login, some details will appear automatically. Candidates must fill in the remaining information carefully, including educational and personal details. A recent passport-size photo with a white background should be uploaded.

Fee Payment & Submission - Pay the category-wise fee online and upload all required academic certificates (10th, 12th, graduation, post-graduation, and BEd). Before submission, preview the form, then download and print a copy for future use. The user ID and password must be kept safe.

Bihar STET 2025: Passing Criteria

To qualify in the exam, candidates need to secure the following minimum marks:

General: 50%

BC: 45.5%

EBC: 42.5%

SC/ST, PwD, and Women: 40%

The test will comprise multiple-choice questions, and there will be no negative marking. Those who clear the exam will be awarded a passing certificate, valid for a lifetime.