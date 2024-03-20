BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

Bihar Board Result 2024: This year, a total of 13,04,352 students took the examination.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Class 12 or Intermediate exams soon.

Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB regarding the result announcement; however, according to some media reports, the results could be announced today.

The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 1 and February 12, with the answer keys for the objective-type questions already released. Last year, the results were announced on March 21.

Students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once they are released. Roll code and roll number are required to access the results.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on BSEB Bihar Class 12 results:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 20, 2024 17:13 (IST) Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, 83.70 per cent of students passed the Bihar Board Intermediate exam, with boys outshining the girls.

Mar 20, 2024 17:02 (IST) BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Latest Updates: Where To Check Results

Candidates will need to visit these official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com - to check their results.

Mar 20, 2024 16:58 (IST) BSEB 12th Result 2024: Percentage Of Marks Required To Pass Intermediate Exam

Candidates are required to obtain 33 per cent of marks to pass the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2024.

Mar 20, 2024 14:59 (IST) BSEB Class 12 Result: Exams Were Held In Two Sessions

The exams were held in two sessions, each covering two subjects on the same day. The first session took place from 9.30am to 12.45pm, followed by the second session from 2pm to 5.15pm.





Mar 20, 2024 14:57 (IST) The Class 12 or Intermediate examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced on February 1.

Mar 20, 2024 13:45 (IST) BSEB Class 12 Result: Check Steps To Download

Visit the official BSEB website.

Navigate to the Results section on the homepage.

Select the link provided for BSEB Class 12 Result 2024.

Input your login details and proceed.

Your Bihar Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Mar 20, 2024 13:38 (IST) BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: How And When To Check Results

The declaration of results will be announced via a press briefing, marking the commencement of the result link on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.