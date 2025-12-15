Advertisement

BSEB Becomes India's First ISO-Certified Board For Quality, Security & Records Management

BSEB uses ERP, online systems, and an E-Office framework to enhance academic and administrative efficiency and data security.

BSEB Earns Multiple ISO Certifications For Exam Result Management
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been awarded multiple ISO certifications for the smooth and effective announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results. These include certifications related to the Quality Management System (QMS), Information Security Management System (ISMS), and Records Management System (RMS).

The ISO certifications validate the board's efforts to make the examination system more reliable and streamlined.

"Board's adoption of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and online systems for academic, financial, and administrative functions. In addition an E-Office framework that tracks file movements and safeguards data digitally," said Board Chairman Anand Kishor adding that the BSEB has established a high-capacity data centre to house student records and software applications securely."

All matriculation and intermediate records from 1983 through 2025 have been digitised and integrated into secure systems. The introduction of paperless processes, enhanced computerisation and robust record-keeping protocols are intended to boost both efficiency and accountability, .

Notably, BSEB has constructed a state-of-the-art data center with 200 TB of storage capacity. This data center securely stores student records and computer-based systems, making data management more secure and effective.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

