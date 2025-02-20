BSEB 2025: Bihar Board To Announce Class 10 Results In April, Class 12 Results In March

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 exams 2025 by first week of April while that of Class 12 will be announced by last week of March. The announcement about the tentative date of the result declaration was made by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.



Students who appeared in the Bihar Board exams will be able to check their results on the official website by using their roll number and roll code.

The exams for BSEB Class 12 were held from February 1-15, 2025, while that of Class 10 was conducted from February 17-25. Over 15 lakh students are appearing for the Bihar board Class 10 exam in 2025. Of these, around 8 Lakh are girls and 7 lakh are boys.

In 2024, the Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced on March 23, 2024. The results for Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.21 per cent while that of Class 10 students was recorded as 82.91%.

In the Class 10 results, a total of 4,52,302 students achieved the first division, followed by 5,24,965 students securing the second division, and 3,80,732 students attaining the third division.

The Intermediate examination last year saw the participation of 13,04,352 students. Among them, 6,26,431 were female students and 6,77,921 were male students. The exams took place in 1,523 examination centers across the state.

Steps to check result