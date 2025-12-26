Brunei Darussalam Government Scholarship 2026 Applications Open, Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Darussalam is inviting applications from eligible lndian students for the Government of Brunei Darussalam Scholarship. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the scholarship programme can apply online directly through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Darussalam.

The scholarship is being offered for pursuing Diploma, Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Master's Degree programmes in the following institutions of higher education in Brunei Darussalam:

Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD)

Kolej Universiti Perguruan Ugama Seri Begawan (KUPU SB)

Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA)

Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB)

Politeknik Brunei (PB)

Eligibility criteria

Applications are open to citizens of, but not limited to, ASEAN, Commonwealth and OIC member countries.

Applicants should be between the ages of 18-25 for undergraduate and diploma programmes. For postgraduate courses, they must not exceed the age of 35.

The award is not eligible to Brunei Darussalam Permanent Residents.

Deadline

The deadline for submission of online applications is February 15, 2026. (23: 59 hours-Brunei Time)

