Brunei Darussalam Government Scholarship 2026 Applications Open, Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Darussalam is inviting applications from eligible lndian students for the Government of Brunei Darussalam Scholarship. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the scholarship programme can apply online directly through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brunei Darussalam.
The scholarship is being offered for pursuing Diploma, Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Master's Degree programmes in the following institutions of higher education in Brunei Darussalam:
- Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD)
- Kolej Universiti Perguruan Ugama Seri Begawan (KUPU SB)
- Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA)
- Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB)
- Politeknik Brunei (PB)
Eligibility criteria
Applications are open to citizens of, but not limited to, ASEAN, Commonwealth and OIC member countries.
Applicants should be between the ages of 18-25 for undergraduate and diploma programmes. For postgraduate courses, they must not exceed the age of 35.
The award is not eligible to Brunei Darussalam Permanent Residents.
Deadline
The deadline for submission of online applications is February 15, 2026. (23: 59 hours-Brunei Time)
- Application forms must be duly completed and endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the National Focal Point for scholarships of the applicant's country.
- Applicants are required to submit a security clearance statement from their National Security Agency(ies)/ Police Station (i.e. a statement/ report certifying that applicants are clear from any civil and criminal charges).
- Completed application forms are to be emailed to the following address: applybdgs2022@mfa.gov.bn