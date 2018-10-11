British Council To Provide Training To Teachers In North-East

The British Council Thursday signed an MoU with the North Eastern Council (NEC) for imparting training to 1600 teachers on English, Mathematics and Science over a period of ten months in eight north eastern states, officials said. The 2-phase pilot project, which will begin from November this year, will see academicians of the British Council imparting training to 100 teachers each from each states in the North East, they said.

"An MoU was signed at the NEC secretariat here between the British Council and the NEC for imparting training to English, Mathematics and Science teachers in the region to improve quality of teaching," NEC Human Resources Development Director Siile Anthony told PTI.

He said training would be for primary and secondary schoolteachers of government and private schools, the identification of which would be done by respective state governments.

In the first phase, teachers of each state would start take training and the best 50 would be further trained to become master trainers.

Anthony said the master trainers would then go to remote blocks and begin imparting similar training to other teachers in the region.

The second phase of the training program will begin from April 2019, he said. The NEC has projected an expenditure of Rs 4.66 crore for logistics, food and lodging while the state governments will provide training infrastructure.

