British Council celebrates birth anniversary of renowned author Roald Dahl

British Council, UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is celebrating the 102th birth anniversary world's renowned children's authors Roald Dahl. Creative workshops are being organized, this weekend, by the British Council which includes storytelling and exciting games.

The British Council works with over 100 countries in the field of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society.

"The creative workshops designed for children between the ages of 9 and 12 years will encourage children to invent and narrate stories of brave heroes and revolting villains. In turn, this will help improve language and vocabulary skills," it said.

As a part of the celebrations, there will also be storytelling sessions for kids between the ages of 8 and 8 years.

On September 22, the British Council will organize Human Library where human books can discuss with their readers.

Interested students have to register for the event.

British novelist Roald Dahl was born on September 13, 1916. A short story writer, poet and screenwriter Roald Dahl had also served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War. He died on November 23, 1990.

