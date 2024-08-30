British Academy Invites Applications From Academics For Visiting Fellowships 2025

The British Academy is inviting applications for its Visiting Fellowships programme, which offers academics at any career stage and in any discipline within the humanities and social sciences the opportunity to work at a UK higher education or research institution.

The fellowships last between three to six months. Applicants must specify their preferred start date for the fellowship within the spring and summer (March-August 2025) when submitting their application. The fellowship provides a maximum funding of 40,000 pounds (approximately Rs 44 lakh).

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for a Visiting Fellowship, candidates must be at the postdoctoral level or have equivalent research experience at the time of application.

Applicants must be based outside the UK when they apply. They may be employed under permanent or fixed-term contracts, with the latter extending beyond the fellowship's end date. Independent researchers are also eligible to apply.

Candidates must provide evidence of prior contact with their UK host institution before applying. Please note that the British Academy does not assist in finding or facilitating contact with a UK host institution.

The application deadline is 5pm (GMT) on October 23.

Through this programme, the academy aims to:

Enhance and build new links between scholars from around the globe and in the UK;

Foster opportunities and encourage the development of new and future partnerships for collaborative research into the humanities and social sciences

To enable academics from across the globe to undertake research and/or professional development with UK colleagues;

And strengthen the UK's research bases in the humanities and the social sciences.

For more details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website.