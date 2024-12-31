BPSC Exam Protests: What Happened On December 13? All About The Crucial Day

The 70th Combined Preliminary Exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sparked a major controversy, with students alleging irregularities, poor-quality question papers, and similarities between exam questions and model papers from coaching institutes. They are demanding the cancellation of the exam and a fresh re-conduct.

December 13 Exam Centre Controversy

The BPSC exam, which began on December 6, 2024, saw 483,000 applicants, out of which 325,000 candidates appeared. The controversy erupted on December 13 when question papers were delayed at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna.

In response, the BPSC announced a re-exam for 12,000 candidates from this centre, scheduled for January 4, 2025.

While BPSC acknowledged the delay at the Bapu Examination Complex, students have alleged irregularities at other centres as well. The Bapu exam centre, built by the Bihar government in 2023 and claimed as the largest exam facility in the country, can accommodate 20,000 candidates at once. However, poor coordination between BPSC, the Patna District Administration, and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) reportedly caused the delays.

In a statement, BPSC clarified that the Bapu Examination Complex is under the administrative control of the BSEB and not directly managed by the commission.

On December 18, protests escalated at the Gardanibagh protest site, with students demanding the complete cancellation of the exam. The agitation continues, with students accusing BPSC of widespread irregularities.

Students have also raised serious concerns about the content of the question paper. Many claimed the questions were similar to those found in police recruitment exams and closely matched model papers from coaching institutes.

Dismissing these claims, the BPSC exam controller stated that only a small group of candidates is opposing the process, and their allegations lack evidence. He added that many candidates have emailed, confirming the exam was conducted fairly. The controller also hinted that external influences might be fueling the protests.

The BPSC emphasised that the exam was successfully conducted at over 900 centres across Bihar, with only Patna's Bapu Examination Complex reporting any issues.