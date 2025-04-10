BPSC 70th Mains 2025 Admit Card To Be Out On April 12, Check Instructions

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates who qualified the prelims can download the admit card by visiting the official websites - bpsc.bih.nic.in and bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login - using their login ID and password. The examinations are scheduled to be held on April 26, 28, 29, and 30.

BPSC Mains 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates must log in using their registered username and password, and click on the "Download Admit Card" button available on the dashboard to download their e-Admit Card.

The allotted examination centre code will be mentioned in the downloaded e-Admit Card.

All candidates must carry an extra copy of their e-Admit Card to the examination centre. This copy must be signed in front of the invigilator during the exam and submitted to them.

Detailed information regarding the examination centre code will be available on the dashboard from April 22, 2025, onwards.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre only as per the time mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Therefore, all candidates must ensure their timely presence at the centre on the scheduled examination date(s) for both single and double shifts. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Candidates must download their admit cards from the Commission's official website. Admit cards will not be sent by post.

BPSC 70th CCE prelims Controversy

The BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam, held on December 13, was marred by controversy due to paper leak allegations at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna and the subsequent cancellation of the paper at that centre.

BPSC Exam

The BPSC exam comprises three stages: Prelims (which includes 150 multiple-choice questions), Mains (descriptive papers), and an interview round carrying 120 marks.

