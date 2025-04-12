BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Admit Card Released, Check Key Instructions For Students

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing in the Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination scheduled on April 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates can now download their e-admit Cards from the official website - bpsconline.bihar.gov.in - using their login credentials.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in with their registered username and password and click on the "Download Admit Card" button available on the dashboard. The allotted examination centre will be mentioned as a Centre Code on the admit card.

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: Key Instructions For Exam

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the e-Admit Card to the exam centre and ensure they sign and submit an additional copy to the invigilator during the examination.

Detailed information about the exam centre codes will be available on the dashboard from April 22, 2025.

Entry to the examination centre will be permitted as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

BPSC has clarified that no admit cards will be sent via post. Candidates must download them online to appear for the exam.

For more details and updates, visit the BPSC's official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.