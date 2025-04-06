"Books' Covers Made Of Silver?": Man Slams Private Schools For Overcharging

At a time when people are already grappling with the relentless rise in prices of essential goods, the soaring cost of school textbooks has sparked fresh outrage. A viral video on social media has brought the issue into focus, accusing private schools of operating like shopping malls-prioritising profits over education.

The video, now widely shared, shows a man expressing frustration over schools charging as much as Rs 6,000 for textbooks. He claims such pricing not only adds unnecessary weight to students' school bags but also imposes a heavy financial strain on parents.

"Today, I've brought textbooks for Class 5 students," the man says in the video. With sarcasm, he adds, "The cover pages of these books must be made of silver. If not, then maybe the photos inside the book must have silver mark, which make them quite expensive. Or perhaps, as soon as a child take these books in their hands, child will automatically remember the content of these books. However, these are not the reasons, then why these books are quite expensive costing students and parents Rs 5000-Rs 6000?"

He questions the gap between the promises of the New Education Policy (NEP) and current practices in private schools. "When the New Education Policy talks about 'One Nation, One Class, One Curriculum, One Publication,' then why are private schools selling books at expensive rates? They are increasing the weight of children's school bags at the same time adding financial burden on parents. Why the schools are doing so?"

Teacher : aapko Saari cheeze school se hi leni hogi, jaise books, uniform, shoes, socks, belt.

Father : aur education?

Teacher : uske liye aap bahar tuition laga lena. 👍 pic.twitter.com/u4aLYFBmUa — Mohini Of Investing (@MohiniWealth) April 3, 2025

The video has triggered strong reactions from users online, with many demanding urgent reforms in school regulations.

One user wrote, "We need to pass a law where a school cannot sell anything else but education. Schools selling fixed supplies at inflated costs with massive kickbacks. This is also affecting the retail industry that relies on school supplies."

Another comment read, "This hits hard! Schools are turning into shopping malls-buy everything here, but for education, go elsewhere. Maybe it's time for a 'Parent Union' to negotiate better fees and actual learning."

A third person shared their frustration, "It becoming bl**dy commercial day by day. It's all business but no real education. I paid Rs 9000 - for 7th std books and notebooks! Horrible!"

Adding a political angle, another user claimed, "Maximum private schools have investment from politicians. They never do or accept any reforms in education."

