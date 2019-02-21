CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Begins

Board Exams 2019: CBSE Board Exams 2019 For Class 10 Begins

The CBSE class 10 board exam has officially begun with 'e-publishing and e-office' skill based paper. The exam for vocational papers will be held till February 27 and for the core subjects theory exam will begin on March 2. This is the first time the CBSE exams have begun earlier. Along with vocational subjects, the Board will also conduct the examination of few other academic subjects which are being opted by small number of students.

CBSE Relaxes Board Exam Norms For Children Of Armed Forces Personnel

This is also being followed in class 12 board exam schedule which began on February 15.

Out of the 240 subjects the Board offers students have opted for 30,000 subject combinations, in both the classes.

'Face (Your) Books. Insta Your Studies'. CBSE To Students Ahead Of Board Exams

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However answer books will be given to students at 10 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am.

This year, class 10 students securing overall 33% marks will be considered to have cleared the exam. The new pass mark norm, though was introduced last year as 'one-time' measure, will be implemented this year as well. The pass mark, which is 33%, will be the marks obtained in internal assessment and board exam taken together.

Click here for more Education News