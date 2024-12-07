BMC Bank Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 135 Posts, Check Details

BMC Bank Recruitment 2024: The Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd (BMC) has initiated its recruitment drive for the roles of Junior Executive Assistant (JEA) and Probationary Officer (PO). Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, bmcbankltd.com. The deadline for submitting applications for both positions is December 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 135 vacancies, which include 60 positions for Probationary Officers (PO) and 75 for Junior Executive Assistants (JEA). Most of these openings are located in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

BMC Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancy

Probationary Officer (PO): 60 positions

Junior Executive Assistant (JEA): 75 positions

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: November 30, 2024

Application Deadline: December 25, 2024

Last Date for Editing Application Details: December 25, 2024

Online Fee Payment Window: November 30 to December 25, 2024

Deadline for Printing Application: January 9, 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum score of 50%. Both fresh graduates and experienced applicants are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Starting January 11, 2024, the upper age limit for applicants is 35 years. To be eligible for the positions of PO and JEA, candidates must meet this requirement.

BMC Bank

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd, a prominent Multi-State Scheduled Bank, operates 52 branches across 10 states. The bank provides a wide range of services, including foreign exchange operations.

BMC Bank Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply