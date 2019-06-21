BITSAT 2019: First Admission List Released On Official Website

BITSAT 2019: First Admission List based on BITSAT score has been released

BITSAT 2019: BITS Pilani has released the first admission list based on BITSAT 2019 score. The result of Iteration I for First Degree admission is available on the official BITSAT website and can be downloaded by the students using their application number and password as mentioned on their BITSAT 2019 admit card. Students who had applied for admission to Integrated First Degree programmes offered at BITS campuses can download their offer letter from the website.

BITSAT 2019 First Admission List: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BITSAT website: www.bitsadmission.com.

Step two: Click on the link provided for First Degree admission.

Step three: Enter application number and password as mentioned on your BITSAT admit card.

Step four: Submit and view your offer status.

BITSAT 2019 1st Admission List For PCM Entry: Direct Link

BITSAT 2019 1st Admission List For B.Pharm.: Direct Link

Students who have been placed in the first admission list and wait list based on Iteration I, have to pay application fee/advance fee till June 28, 2019 up to 5:00 pm.

Separate lists have been released for PCM entry and B.Pharm. The Integrated First degree programmes offered at BITS campuses are BE, B.Pharm., and M.Sc.

The second admission list after Iteration II will be announced on July 1, 2019.

