Bihar Teen Shubham Kumar Enters International Book Of Records For Candy Crush

A 19-year-old from Bihar, Shubham Kumar, has achieved a milestone in the popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga by reaching Level 22,222. The International Book of Records has recognised his achievement under the category "Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)."

According to the organisation's official website, Kumar achieved the milestone on July 5, 2026, when he was 19 years, 8 months and 25 days old. The record listing identifies him as a resident of Dighwara, Bihar.

His achievement offers a different perspective on the interests and accomplishments of young people, whose achievements are often discussed in the context of academic results, competitive examinations and career goals.

Who Is Shubham Kumar?

Shubham Kumar is from Dighwara in Bihar. His achievement in Candy Crush Saga has earned him recognition in the teenager category of the International Book of Records.

However, the organisation's listing does not provide details about his school or college, academic performance, or other achievements. These details would need to be verified separately before being included in a report about his educational background.

What Is Candy Crush Saga?

Candy Crush Saga is a puzzle game in which players match candies of the same colour to complete specific objectives. As players advance, they encounter different challenges that require them to plan their moves within the game's rules.

Reaching Level 22,222 marks Kumar's achievement in the game. However, there is no verified information available to establish how much time he spent reaching this level or how he balanced gaming with his studies.

Beyond Academic Results

For students, achievements can take different forms, from academic performance and sports to creative pursuits and personal interests. Kumar's record is an example of recognition outside conventional academic milestones. At the same time, an achievement in a mobile game should not automatically be treated as evidence of academic excellence or improved learning skills.