Bihar School Teachers Recruitment Notification Out: 32,388 Posts, Application Form On September 1

BPSC TRE 4 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 notification today, August 18. According to the official announcement, the commission will start the TRE 4 application process on September 1, 2026. Candidates must note that the last date to submit application form is September 30, 2026, as per the official schedule.

The BPSC is set to recruit school teachers for a total of 32,388 posts through this year's recruitment exam. The fee payment link will also be activated on September 1, the commission stated. The last date for fee payment is September 29, 2026, it added. As per the official announcement, application-related guidelines are available on the commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Sharing the official circular on X, the commission stated:

"Under Advertisement Number 14/2026, online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar."

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 29 had announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

According to the chief minister's announcement, the vacancies are allocated across different school levels as follows:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

3,847 posts Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

8,563 posts Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

3,877 posts Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts

Sharing the update on July 29 via his official X handle, Choudhary described the move as a "historic gift" for the youth of Bihar and said it marks an important step towards strengthening the state's education system while creating employment opportunities.