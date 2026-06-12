Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Exam Result 2026 Out: Download Rank Card

Bihar DCECE Result 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the rank cards for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Examination conducted on May 23 and 24, 2026, can now check and download their rank cards through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board has made rank cards available for Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Para Medical (PM), and Para Medical Matric Level (PMM) courses. Candidates will need their roll number to access and download the rank card online.

Direct Link: Bihar DCECE Result 2026

How to Download Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank card:

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "Rank Card of DCECE (PE/PM/PMM)-2026."

Select the relevant course category.

Enter the required roll number.

Submit the details.

View and download the rank card.

Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details Available on the Bihar DCECE Result 2026

The DCECE 2026 rank card is expected to contain important details such as:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Category

Course group

Rank obtained

Examination details

Candidates are advised to verify all information mentioned on the rank card carefully after downloading it.

Bihar DCECE 2026 Counselling Process

BCECEB will soon publish the schedule for DCECE 2026 online counselling. The counselling process for admission to Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical, and Para Medical Matric Level courses will be conducted online. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission procedures.