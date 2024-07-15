Advertisement
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Check Steps To Download City Intimation Slips

There will be a total of 100 questions in a question paper of two hours, with one mark given for each correct answer.

2024-07-15
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024
The Exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31 this year.
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has started issuing city intimation slips for the Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2024.

The Exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31 this year in 38 districts of Bihar. It will be conducted in one shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The official notification reads in Hindi: "Candidates can get information about the date of examination and the district of the examination center by entering their registration number or registered mobile number and date of birth along with the application on the Board's website www.csbc.bih.nic.in from July 15."

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Download City Slip

  • Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the e-admit card link on the homepage
  • Navigate to the link to download the city slip
  • Enter your login details
  • Check and take a printout for future reference

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Syllabus

The level of the written examination will be of 10th class (Matric) or equivalent level of the Bihar School Examination Board.

The written examination subjects will include:

  • Hindi
  • English
  • Mathematics
  • Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)
  • Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
  • General Knowledge and Current Affairs

There will be objective questions. The written examination will be of 100 marks. There will be a total of 100 questions in a question paper of two hours, with one mark given for each correct answer.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates aspiring for Constable posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) by August 1, 2022, or hold a Maulvi certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government, a Shastri (English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board of the Bihar State, or an Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the State Government.

Universities To Take Appropriate Measures For Including NCC As Elective Subject
