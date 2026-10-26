Bihar Partners With 11 IT Firms To Train Government School Teachers In Artificial Intelligence

Bihar's Education Department has partnered with 11 information technology (IT) companies, including Google Education, to deliver specialised training in information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to the government school teachers. The initiative's point is to strengthen teacher's digital skills and improve the quality of classroom teaching.

According to the report, the Union government's skill development department is going to provide support to the programme. This programme showcases Bihar's effort to expand the use of technology in government schools and prepare teachers for technology-enabled learning.

Along with it, the state is also planning to make computer education compulsory from class 6 in all government schools from the next academic session. To assist this initiative, the education department intends to strengthen IT infrastructure and introduce smart classrooms in selected schools.

The Education Department is developing a centralised training system at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) campus. The participating IT companies will conduct training sessions for teachers in separate batches.

The school principals will nominate teachers for the programme. The training will entail practical instruction in information technology, enabling teachers to develop digital skills that can be applied in school settings.

The Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said that the programme would focus on AI-related training, with the primary objective of improving teaching quality, alongside the artificial intelligence is going to receive distinct attention under the teacher training initiative.

The department also plans to set up smart classrooms in 700 model schools, along with teacher training. Once the initial launch is successful, the facility will also be extended to the other government schools in phases.