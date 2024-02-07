Bihar Government Introduces Paid Internship Scheme For BTech Students

In a move to provide industry exposure to engineering students in Bihar, the state government has decided to introduce a paid internship scheme. The students of four-year undergraduate BTech course in state-run engineering colleges can apply for the internship scheme that will provide a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000. The scheme can be availed by students studying in the seventh semester.

The decision to introduce paid internship was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

News agency PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth as saying, "The main objective of the scheme is to give exposure to students pursuing the four-year undergraduate course in government-run engineering colleges to the working culture of the departments and its schemes."

Over the years the government has been focusing on ensuring greater linkage between academia-industry to make students employable. The government has asked the educational institutions and the industry to come together and reorient the education system to create employable students.

Asserting on industry-academia linkages for promoting holistic learning among students, the authorities have introduced various steps such as compulsory industry internship, mobility between work and study and strong industry-academia connect. These measures will help the students to learn by doing and experiencing. It helps in creating opportunities for students and adult learners to acquire skills, knowledge and values for employability through compulsory internship.