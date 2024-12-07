BSEB Announces Key Dates For Academic and Competitive Exams 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the schedule for the academic year 2025, covering board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 as well as various other state-level entrance and academic examinations.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced the comprehensive schedule, which includes critical dates for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), DElEd, DPEd, and the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination.

Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams

The Bihar Board has finalised the dates for the 2025 board exams. Detailed datesheets for Classes 10 and 12 have been published on the official BSEB websites. Students are encouraged to check these portals for the latest updates and prepare accordingly.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Entrance Examination

The notification for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Entrance Exam for Class 11 will be released on April 15, 2025. The application window will remain open until May 2, 2025, and admit cards will be available from May 14, 2025. The entrance exam is scheduled for May 20, 2025, with results expected in July 2025.

For the 2026 Class 6 Entrance Exam, the notification will be issued on August 9, 2025, with applications open until August 19, 2025. The preliminary exam will be held on October 17, 2025, and the results will be declared in November 2025. Admit cards for the main round will be available in December, with the final exam scheduled between December 5 and December 20, 2025.

Diploma In Elementary Education (DElEd)

The key dates for DElEd (2024-26 session) are as follows:

Online Registration for trainees: January 20 to January 30, 2025

Online Applications for the examination: February 20 to March 11, 2025

Joint Entrance Examination: February 27, 2025

Answer Key Objection Window: March 25 to March 30, 2025

Result Declaration: April 15, 2025

Online Applications for Admission: Begin April 21, 2025

First-Year Exam Dates: June 9 to June 16, 2025

Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination



Applications for this examination will be accepted between January 1 and January 25, 2025. The original admit cards will be released on April 7, 2025, with the examination scheduled for April 25 and April 26, 2025. Candidates can submit objections on the answer key from May 5 to May 8, 2025, and the results will be announced in July 2025.

Diploma In Physical Education (DPEd)

The key dates for the DPEd (2023-25 session) programme are as follows: