Bihar BSEB DElEd Diploma In Elementary Education 2025 Result Declared, Download Directly Here

Bihar DEIEd 2025 Result: BSEB has released the Diploma In Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2025 result today, September 4, 2025. Candidates can download the result on the official website link provided here.

BSEB DEIEd Result 2025: Download and save your result for future reference

Bihar DEIEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Sakshamta, DElEd examination can now check and download their results through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The result has been released for first and second year.

Bihar DEIEd Result: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website of the board- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the homepage, click on Bihar DEIEd 2025 Result.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your result for future reference.

 Download Bihar D.EI.Ed 2025 Result direcly through this link- "Bihar D.EI.Ed 2025 Result".

