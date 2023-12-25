Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024: BSEB Releases Admit Card For Practical Tests

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024: Admit cards can be obtained at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Class 12 practical exams 2024. School administrators overseeing students set to appear in the practical exams can obtain the admit card by visiting the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The practicals are scheduled to take place from January 10, 2024, to January 20, 2024.

In a statement, the BSEB mentioned that the issued admit card is specifically for the practical exams in 2024, and a separate hall ticket will be issued for the theory exams. It added, "The admit card is applicable only for students who have successfully qualified in the sent-up examination or screening examination."

BSEB Inter Board Exam 2024:Steps to download the practical exam admit card

Go to the BSEB's official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Select the link for the Class 12 practical exam admit card for 2024.

Input the provided username and password for logging in.

The admit card for the BSEB 12th practical exam will appear on the screen.

Click on the submit button to download the admit card.

The Intermediate exams will be held in two shifts from February 1 to February 12, with the first shift from 9.30am to 12.45pm and the second from 2pm to 5.15pm.

The results for the BSEB board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared in March/April 2024. Last year, the Bihar Board Inter exam witnessed an overall pass percentage of 83.70 per cent across all three streams: science, commerce, and arts. The matric exam reported a pass percentage of approximately 81.04 per cent.