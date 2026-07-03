Bihar Board Hiring Teachers For Free JEE, NEET Coaching Programme, Apply Now

Free Coaching for JEE, NEET: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited applications from qualified and experienced teachers to teach Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology under its free coaching programme for JEE and NEET aspirants in Patna.

According to the official notification, the coaching initiative is being launched for meritorious Class 10 pass students (boys and girls) from 10 selected schools in Patna. The programme aims to provide free, non-residential coaching to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"There is a requirement for teachers in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology for coaching for JEE/NEET. For meritorious students (male/female) who have passed 10th in 10 different schools in Patna, for preparation for the medical (NEET) and engineering (JEE) entrance exams," the BSEB said in its notification.

The board said the services of qualified and experienced teachers are required to conduct classes under the coaching programme.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal, coaching.biharboardonline.com, or send their applications via email to computeritcellbseb@gmail.com. Applications must be submitted along with the required documents by 5 pm on July 10, 2026.

BSEB has scheduled interviews for eligible candidates on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) from 10:00 AM onwards. The interviews will be held at the Bihar School Examination Board, Sinha Library Road, Patna-800017.

The board has advised applicants to ensure that their online applications are complete and accompanied by all the necessary documents before the deadline. Candidates shortlisted after scrutiny of applications will be called for the interview as part of the selection process.