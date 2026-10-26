Bihar Board Extends Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline for 2028 Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the 2028 Matric and Intermediate annual examinations. Schools can now complete the registration process for eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students by November 6, 2026.

Class 9 students will appear for the Matric examination in 2028, while Class 11 students will be eligible to take the Intermediate examination in the same year. The extension gives schools additional time to complete the registration formalities for students whose applications are still pending.

Bihar Board Registration 2028: Official Websites

BSEB has provided separate online portals for Class 9 and Class 11 registration. School authorities must use the relevant website to complete the process.

Class 9, Matric Examination 2028: secondary.biharboardonline.org

Class 11, Intermediate Examination 2028: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Schools must log in using their institutional credentials and follow the instructions on the respective portals to submit the required student details.

Who Needs To Complete Registration?

The extended deadline applies to eligible Class 9 and Class 11 students whose registration for the 2028 board examinations has not yet been completed.

Students who have already registered can contact their schools if they need confirmation of their registration status. Those whose registration is still pending should approach their school administration to find out whether any details or formalities remain incomplete.

What Should Students Do Before November 6?

School authorities are responsible for completing the registration process through the designated portals. Students should provide any required information or documents requested by their schools and check that their registration has been submitted.

Parents can also contact the school administration to confirm their child's registration status. It is advisable to check well before the deadline rather than wait until the final day.

For further information, students and parents can visit the respective BSEB portals or contact their schools.